BBL: Zampa runs out Rogers at non-striker's end; decision overruled

Written by V Shashank Jan 03, 2023, 06:10 pm 2 min read

Adam Zampa ran out Tom Rogers in the final over of the first innings (Source: Twitter/@cricketpakcompk)

Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa tried running out non-striker Tom Rogers in the 27th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Monday. Zampa, who captains Melbourne Stars, ran out Renegades batter Rogers in the final over of the first innings, after the latter tried to leave the crease early. The decision, however, was overruled by the third umpire. Here's how.

Here's how the entire incident panned out

Zampa withdrew from his followthrough and took off the bails at the bowler's end. Rogers, who was batting on 1(1), was short of his crease. The third umpire, however, reckoned that Zampa has completed his action, so the call will be overruled. Zampa's arm had gone past the vertical - too far into his bowling action - to declare Rogers not out.

Third umpire overrules Zampa's run out

Scenes at the MCG!



Adam Zampa just ran out Tom Rogers at the non-striker's end, only for the third umpire to overrule it 😮



What do ICC's new playing conditions state?

In March 2022, the MCC recommended re-framing the law around the non-striker run-outs, earlier known as "Mankading". The run-out of the non-striker before delivering the ball had been a controversial call. The incident involving Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 gave rise to this debate. In September, the ICC stated that the mode of dismissal will now be considered a regular run-out.

Deepti Sharma reignited the debate

Indian women's team spinner Deepti Sharma reignited the debate in September 2022 in the third ODI against England. Deepti ran out Charlotte Dean when India needed one wicket to record a historic 3-0 ODI series whitewash in England. Many fans and experts called out Deepti, deeming her actions unfair. However, several Indian players, including team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came out in the all-rounder's support.

Renegades prevail against Stars in Melbourne Derby

Renegades amassed 141/7 after being put to bat. Middle-order batter Mackenzie Harvey's 23-ball 32* got them to a modest total. Chasing 142, Stars looked in tatters right from the start as their top four batters registered single-digit scores. Nick Larkin (48*) and Hilton Cartwright (20) were the only ones to reach double digits. Rogers bagged a fifer (5/16) as Renegades won by 33 runs.