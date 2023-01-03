Sports

Adelaide International 1: Novak Djokovic starts season with a win

Adelaide International 1: Novak Djokovic starts season with a win

Written by V Shashank Jan 03, 2023, 05:19 pm 2 min read

Djokovic is competing on Australian soil for the first time since 2021 (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic started 2023 with an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 win over Frenchman Constant Lestienne in men's singles match at the Adelaide International. The top seed was playing in his first singles match of the season. It was his first tour-level outing in Adelaide since 2007. Djokovic will face Quentin Halys in the second round on January 5. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Djokovic fired four aces to Lestienne's three. The Serbian commanded a massive 85% win on his first serve, while his rival's tally read 58%. Djokovic also converted three of his eight break points. He collected a total of 62 points, including 38 from serves. Notably, Djokovic snatched 24 receiving points in contrast to Lestienne (9).

Maiden tour-level match in Adelaide since 2007

As per ATP, Djokovic is making his first tour-level outing in Adelaide since 2007, when he lifted the trophy, aged 19. He eyes a deep run in the ATP 250 event. Interestingly, Djokovic is competing on Australian soil for the first time since 2021. Later this month, he will partake in the Australian Open in Melbourne, where he seeks a record-extending 10th title.

Djokovic claimed 42 wins in 2022

Djokovic concluded 2022 with a 42-7 record. He seized five titles, including a historic Slam at Wimbledon. He reached the quarter-finals of the French Open, while he skipped Australian Open and US Open. He became the first player to record 80-plus singles wins at all majors. Lastly, Djokovic beat US Open finalist Casper Ruud to lift his sixth ATP Finals title, equaling Roger Federer.

A look at other key results

Italy's Jannik Sinner overcame Briton Kyle Edmund 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round. The sixth seed will be up against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who beat Maxime Cressy 7-6(4), 7-6(7). Russian Karen Khachanov defeated Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-4 to advance further.