Novak Djokovic claims sixth ATP Finals title, equals Federer's record

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 21, 2022, 11:03 am 3 min read

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic clinched his sixth Nitto ATP Finals title after beating Casper Ruud in the summit clash on Sunday. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to equal legend Roger Federer in terms of ATP Finals titles (6). The 35-year-old has become the oldest champion in the tournament's history. Djokovic has won the year-end championships in three different cities. Here are the key stats.

Stats Key stats from the match

Djokovic won a total of 64 points and 13 games in the match. He fired nine aces compared to Ruud's six. While Djokovic won 20 receiving points, Ruud clinched 11. Ruud recorded the only double fault of the match. Djokovic registered a win percentage of 85 on the first serve and 69 on the second. Ruud recorded six maximum points in a row.

Title A record-equaling sixth title

Djokovic has now won the ATP Finals six times (2008, 2012-2015, 2022). He has left behind Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras in terms of titles. The Serb has equaled the long-standing record of Federer, who won the year-end championships six times. Notably, Djokovic defeated Federer twice to win the title (2012 and 2015). The latter gave Djokovic a walkover in 2014.

Do you know? Oldest player to win ATP Finals

At 35 years and 182 days, Djokovic has become the oldest player in the Open Era to win the ATP Finals title. Federer earlier held this record, having won the title in 2011 at 30 years and 104 days.

Feats Other feats attained by Djokovic

As per Opta, it was Djokovic's 347th appearance against a top-10 opponent, now the joint-most with Federer. Djokovic has now won the year-end championships in three different cities (in Shanghai in 2008, London in 2012-2015, and Turin in 2022). The Serbian also becomes the first man to lift the season finale trophy in three different decades.

Finals Djokovic appears in his 130th tour-level final

Djokovic played his 130th tour-level final, equaling Rafael Nadal in this regard. The duo is only behind Jimmy Connors (168), Federer (157), and Lendl (146). Djokovic now has 10 wins against top-10 opponents this year. He left behind Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune in this regard. Interestingly, Djokovic has won at least nine matches against such opponents each year since 2018.

Season Fifth tour-level title of 2022

Djokovic finishes the season with his 91st career tour-level trophy. Djokovic secured five ATP titles this year, including his 21st Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He has a win-loss record of 42-7 in 2022. Djokovic missed the Australian Open and the US Open after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier this year, Djokovic won a record-extending 38th ATP Masters 1000 crown (Italian Open).