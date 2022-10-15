Sports

2022 San Diego Open: Presenting the four semi-finalists

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek has reached the semis of the 2022 San Diego Open and will face an in-form Jessica Pegula. Swiatek brushed aside Coco Gauff in the quarters. She is chasing an 8th title this year. Meanwhile, Pegula overcame Madison Keys in the last eight. Elsewhere, Donna Vekic stunned Aryna Sabalenka to set up a date with Danielle Collins.

Swiatek claimed a solid win over Gauff, beating her 6-0, 6-3. Swiatek clocked an 81% win on the first serve and converted five out of nine break points. Swiatek has extended her undefeated record against Gauff to 4-0. She has also improved her record against Top 10 opposition to 11-1 this season. She is Into her third consecutive semi-final as well.

Swiatek has a 3-1 record in terms of the H2H meetings with Pegula. Swiatek has beaten Pegula on three counts already in 2022 (Miami, Roland Garros, and US Open). Swiatek has a 62-8 win-loss record in 2022. She will be aiming to book a place in her ninth final of the season

Pegula showed her composure to overcome fellow American Madison Keys 6-4, 7-5. Pegula committed three double faults to her opponent's one but dished out a 77% win on the first serve. She converted three out of nine break points. Pegula has reached her fourth semi-final of the season. She has a 37-17 win-loss record in 2022 and is chasing her maiden title.

Vekic defeated number three seed Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in 2 hours and 37 minutes to reach her first semi-final of the year. Notably, she has extended her H2H lead over Sabalenka to 5-1. Coming through qualifying this week, Vekic has been in top form, beating three Top 25 players in succession. She overcame Maria Sakkari and Karolina Pliskova prior to this win.

Danielle Collins reached her second semi-final of the season without losing a set all week. She overcame Spain's number 2 seed Paula Badosa 7-6(5), 6-4, despite clocking a whopping 10 double faults. Collins claimed her fourth Top 10 win of the season. She now has a tally of 18-9 in 2022 and met Badosa for the first time in her career.

Collins and Vekic will meet for the second time on the WTA Tour. Collins had last faced Vekic back in 2018 at the Miami Open. She overcame Vekic 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in three sets.