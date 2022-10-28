Sports

Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka downs Nakashima; Murray crashes out

Written by V Shashank Oct 28, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Stan Wawrinka will mark his sixth quarter-final appearance in Basel (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Stan Wawrinka staged a delightful comeback to overcome American Brandon Nakashima in the R16 clash at Swiss Indoors in Basel. The Swiss handed out a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win to advance into the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 event. Meanwhile, three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray bowed out of the tourney, following a humbling 3-6, 2-6 defeat to sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut. Here's more.

Stats Wawrinka vs Nakashima: Match stats

Wawrinka fired nine aces to Nakashima's six. He didn't commit a single double fault and converted each of his three break points. The three-time Grand Slam winner seized a total of 89 points in two hours and 12 minutes, including 62 from serves. Interestingly, it was Wawrinka's maiden ATP match-up against the 2022 San Diego Open champion.

H2H Wawrinka to cross swords with Bautista Agut

Wawrinka will lock horns with Spaniard Bautista Agut later this evening. Notably, the latter thumped former world number one Murray in straight sets in R16. Interestingly, both Wawrinka and Agut share a win each from two ATP match-ups. It would be their first meet since the 2019 Qatar Open, where the Swiss ace suffered a 4-6, 4-6 hammering.

Performance Wawrinka will mark his 6th quarter-final appearance in Basel

Wawrinka eyes his maiden title in Basel, having reached the quarters for the sixth time in 15 appearances to date. He took a commanding start in the tourney, with a laud-worthy 6-4, 6-4 win over second-seeded Casper Ruud in the opening round on Tuesday (October 25). Overall, Wawrinka owns an 8-13 win-loss record in 2022.

Murray Murray exits in the round of 16

Murray tasted his third consecutive beating against Bautista Agut to hold a win-loss record of 3-3. The win saw the latter book a quarter-finals berth for the fourth time in Basel. Meanwhile, the Briton now has a 26-18 record in the season as per ATP. Prior to the Swiss Indoors, Murray had reached the quarters in Gijon Open, only to face a three-set defeat to Sebastian Korda.