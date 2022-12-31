Sports

IND vs SL, T20I series: Here is the statistical preview

IND vs SL, T20I series: Here is the statistical preview

Written by V Shashank Dec 31, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

Hardik Pandya will captain India in the upcoming T20I series (Source: Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

Hardik Pandya-led India will host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series, starting January 3. Mumbai, Pune, and Rajkot will host the three fixtures. India snatched a 1-0 win in the three-match series in New Zealand in November. Meanwhile, SL will play their first T20I series since the Super 12 exit in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India have a 17-8 win-loss record in the format against the Lankans (NR: 1). Notably, the Men in Blue thrashed SL 3-0 earlier this year. Sri Lanka, however, bagged a six-wicket win in the Asia Cup 2022.

A look at the leading run-getters in T20I encounters

Rohit Sharma tops the scoring charts, having amassed 411 runs while striking at 140-plus. He has also scored a century. Shikhar Dhawan﻿ (375) and Virat Kohli (339) follow suit. Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka is SL's leading run-getter in this regard. He has compiled 306 runs while striking at 128.03. Notably, Shreyas Iyer (204) has aggregated the most runs in a series, hitting three fifties.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in their T20I duels

Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged the most wickets in IND-SL duels (20). He averages a mere 15.65. He has also claimed two four-fers. Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera (16), Ravichandran Ashwin (14), Shanaka (12), and Kuldeep Yadav (12) trail him. Ashwin has picked the most wickets in a series (9), averaging an astonishing 3.88 (BBI: 4/8).

Approaching milestones for SL players

Shanaka has so far amassed 1,204 T20I runs (SR: 117.57). He can surpass Kumar Sangakkara (1,382) to become SL's fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is. Opener Kusal Mendis has smacked 1,059 runs with 10 fifties. He is 119 short of surpassing Yuvraj Singh's run-tally in T20Is. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has clipped 86 wickets at 14.48. He can go past Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wicket tally in T20Is (90).

Approaching records for Indian batters

Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying an emphatic run in the T20Is. The 360-degree batter owns 1,408 runs at 44.00. He is 198 short of surpassing Suresh Raina (1,605). He will become India's sixth-highest run-scorer in T20Is. SKY (1,792) needs 57 runs to surpass Kiran More (1,848) among the leading run-getters for India in international cricket. Meanwhile, Hardik (1,160) can move past Yuvraj's T20I tally (1,177).

What about Indian bowlers?

Chahal has pocketed 87 wickets at 24.78. He can become India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Hardik has clipped 62 scalps, averaging 27.33. He can leapfrog the likes of Imran Tahir (63) and Dale Steyn among leading wicket-takers in T20Is (64).