ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav moves ahead of Babar Azam

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 21, 2022, 02:07 pm 2 min read

SKY has surpassed Babar (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has moved to number three in the ICC T20I Rankings. Surya, who scored a solid 25-ball 46 versus Australia in the first T20I on Tuesday, is only behind Mohammad Rizwan and Aiden Markram. Surya jumped one place and has 780 rating points, displacing Babar Azam (771). Among bowlers, Josh Hazlewood has maintained his top position. Here are the details.

SKY Surya impresses in the first encounter

India were 35/2, losing both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. SKY joined KL Rahul at the crease and the two added a 68-run stand for the third wicket. SKY struck at 184.00, smashing two fours and four sixes. He has now raced to 857 runs in the format at an impressive 37.26. He has smashed 78 fours and 49 sixes.

Rizwan Rizwan maintains his form and ranking

Pakistan's Rizwan was terrific in the first T20I versus England. He hit a sublime 46-ball 68, surpassing the 2,000-run mark in T20Is (joint-fastest). Rizwan, who was also the top scorer at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, is at the top of the pile. He has 825 rating points in the updated rankings on Wednesday.

Batters Rankings: Key details about the batters

Markram is second on the rankings list. He has 792 rating points under his belt. SKY follows suit, having displaced Babar, who has 771 rating points. There was no movement elsewhere in the top 10. Meanwhile, India's Virat Kohli slipped one place to be 16th. KL Rahul has moved to 18th after smashing a fine fifty versus Australia in Mohali.

Bowling What about the bowlers?

Australia's Hazlewood stays atop list among bowlers with 785 rating points. He claimed a vital 2/39 in the first match versus India. Tabraiz Shami (716) and Adil Rashid (709) follow suit. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan jumped one spot to be 4th with 696 rating points. He displaced Adam Zampa. Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana and Mujeeb Ur Rahman jumped a spot each to be 7th and 8th.

Information Axar jumps 25 places

Haris Rauf jumped four places to be placed 21st. Keshav Maharaj and Shakib Al Hasan jumped one spots to be 17th and 18th respectively. Anrich Nortje also displaced Ashton Agar to go 12th, India's Axar Patel jumped 25 spots to be ranked 33rd.

Information Hardik Pandya makes an advancement

Hardik Pandya, who slammed an unbeaten 71 from 30 balls against the Aussies. He has now jumped 23 spots to be placed 65th in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batters.