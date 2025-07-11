This AI start-up just raised $100M to build 'mathematical superintelligence'

Strategic vision

Creating 'mathematical superintelligence'

Founded in 2023 by Tenev and Tudor Achim, the Palo Alto-based start-up aims to create "mathematical superintelligence." They plan to make their flagship AI model, Aristotle, accessible to researchers and the public later this year. "The near-term goal is to build an AI that solves maths problems at a level that is superior to any human," Tenev said.