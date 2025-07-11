This AI start-up just raised $100M to build 'mathematical superintelligence'
What's the story
Harmonic AI, a start-up co-founded by Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev, has raised $100 million in funding. The company aims to develop artificial intelligence systems capable of solving complex mathematical problems. The Series B funding round was led by Kleiner Perkins and saw participation from Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, and Paradigm. This investment has pushed the valuation of Harmonic AI to an impressive $875 million.
Strategic vision
Creating 'mathematical superintelligence'
Founded in 2023 by Tenev and Tudor Achim, the Palo Alto-based start-up aims to create "mathematical superintelligence." They plan to make their flagship AI model, Aristotle, accessible to researchers and the public later this year. "The near-term goal is to build an AI that solves maths problems at a level that is superior to any human," Tenev said.
Ambitious objectives
Long-term goals and leadership
The long-term goal for Harmonic AI is to tackle major unsolved mathematical problems and extend that work into physics and computer science. The start-up is led by CEO Achim, who previously headed autonomous driving start-up Helm.ai. Tenev serves as the company's executive chairman in a non-operating role.