This AI start-up just raised $100M to build 'mathematical superintelligence'
Harmonic AI is co-founded by Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev

By Mudit Dube
Jul 11, 2025
02:00 pm
What's the story

Harmonic AI, a start-up co-founded by Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev, has raised $100 million in funding. The company aims to develop artificial intelligence systems capable of solving complex mathematical problems. The Series B funding round was led by Kleiner Perkins and saw participation from Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, and Paradigm. This investment has pushed the valuation of Harmonic AI to an impressive $875 million.

Strategic vision

Creating 'mathematical superintelligence'

Founded in 2023 by Tenev and Tudor Achim, the Palo Alto-based start-up aims to create "mathematical superintelligence." They plan to make their flagship AI model, Aristotle, accessible to researchers and the public later this year. "The near-term goal is to build an AI that solves maths problems at a level that is superior to any human," Tenev said.

Ambitious objectives

Long-term goals and leadership

The long-term goal for Harmonic AI is to tackle major unsolved mathematical problems and extend that work into physics and computer science. The start-up is led by CEO Achim, who previously headed autonomous driving start-up Helm.ai. Tenev serves as the company's executive chairman in a non-operating role.