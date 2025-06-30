Delhi-based developer to invest ₹18,000cr for data centers in India

The company will set up 2 more data centers

Anant Raj Ltd, a leading Delhi-based developer, has announced plans to invest ₹18,000 crore ($2.1 billion) in data centers here. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-led services in India. The company will set up two more data centers in Haryana, in addition to one that is already operational. This will take its total number of facilities to three by 2032.