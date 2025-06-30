Delhi-based developer to invest ₹18,000cr for data centers in India
What's the story
Anant Raj Ltd, a leading Delhi-based developer, has announced plans to invest ₹18,000 crore ($2.1 billion) in data centers here. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-led services in India. The company will set up two more data centers in Haryana, in addition to one that is already operational. This will take its total number of facilities to three by 2032.
Growth strategy
India's data center capacity expected to grow
Amit Sarin, the Managing Director at Anant Raj, has revealed that the company is targeting a data center capacity of over 300MW by 2032. This ambitious plan comes as India's data center capacity is expected to grow by 77% to reach 1.8GW in four years, according to a report by property consultant JLL.
Revenue forecast
Data centers to contribute over 40% of its revenues
Sarin said that Anant Raj expects its data centers to contribute more than 40% of its revenues in the next four years, up from the current 5%. The company has also joined hands with French IT giant Orange Business to offer cloud services along with its data center offerings here.
Market alignment
India generates 28% of world's data but stores 1%
Sarin highlighted that India generates 28% of the world's data but only stores 1% locally. This discrepancy presents a huge growth opportunity as data localization becomes mandatory. The company's investment in data centers is in line with this trend and India's push for digitalization and local data storage requirements, which are expected to drive the country's data center boom.