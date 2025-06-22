Why this platform is a 'lovechild between OnlyFans and OpenAI'

A start-up called OhChat has launched a platform which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create realistic digital replicas of public figures. The service is being marketed as a "lovechild between OnlyFans and OpenAI ." It offers avatars of adult content celebrities that "remember you, desire you and never log off," according to Nic Young, the CEO of OhChat.

Service details How is it different from OnlyFans? Unlike platforms like OnlyFans, where users pay to access adult content from creators, OhChat's avatars operate independently once activated. They provide "infinite personalized content" for subscribers. Young emphasized the potential of this technology, saying while it could be used in a scary way, they are using it in an exciting and good way.

Business model OhChat operates on a tiered subscription model OhChat operates on a tiered subscription model. Users can pay $4.99 (₹432) per month for unlimited texts, $9.99 (₹865) for limited access to voice notes and pictures, or $29.99 (₹2,596) for unlimited VIP interaction. Creators of content on the platform get 80% of the revenue generated by their AI avatar, while OhChat takes the remaining 20%.

Creator sign-ups OhChat has signed up 20 creators Since its launch, OhChat has signed up 20 creators including Baywatch actress Carmen Electra and ex-British glamor model Katie Price. Young said some of these creators are already making thousands of dollars per month from the platform. To create a digital twin on OhChat, creators have to upload 30 images of themselves and chat with a bot for half an hour.