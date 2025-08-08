Will we see 'Kyunki... 3'? Mihir aka Amar Upadhyay reveals

Actor's statement

'Don't know if there will be a 3rd season'

Upadhyay said, "Thank you so much for showering Kyunki with love once again and making it a success in terms of numbers. Please continue giving it your love." He added, "It's a very limited series—we don't know if there will be a third season or when it might come." The actor also revealed that he had agreed to return only because it's a limited series and holds special emotional value.