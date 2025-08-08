Will we see 'Kyunki... 3'? Mihir aka Amar Upadhyay reveals
What's the story
The much-loved Indian soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, has returned with a limited second season. This revival has been a major hit and naturally has led to speculation about a potential third season. In an exclusive chat with Times Now, Upadhyay (Mihir Virani) thanked fans for their support and clarified that the current season is finite.
Actor's statement
'Don't know if there will be a 3rd season'
Upadhyay said, "Thank you so much for showering Kyunki with love once again and making it a success in terms of numbers. Please continue giving it your love." He added, "It's a very limited series—we don't know if there will be a third season or when it might come." The actor also revealed that he had agreed to return only because it's a limited series and holds special emotional value.
Show's success
Upadhyay on 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's success
Upadhyay also shared his thoughts on the overwhelming response to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. He said it has been very encouraging as he didn't have any expectations around numbers. Earlier, reports had suggested producer Ektaa Kapoor had planned to make around 150-200 episodes this season as the original show fell 150 episodes short of the 2,000-episode milestone when it finished in 2008.