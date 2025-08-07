'Kyunki...' reboot becomes highest-rated TV serial in 5 years

In an era where most fiction shows struggle to cross the 2 TVR mark in their opening week, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot's achievement is commendable. The show airs at 10:30pm on weekdays and is also available for streaming. The Ektaa Kapoor serial features Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, along with a new generation of the Virani family.

Marketing strategy

Aggressive marketing campaign, nostalgia factor helped show

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot heavily relied on nostalgia by using the original theme song and bringing back iconic characters. The first episode also paid tribute to characters like Baa and Savita Virani. The show was supported by an aggressive marketing campaign across TV and digital platforms. An Exchange 4 Media report revealed that eight major sponsors were locked in before the launch, with four more signing on just a day before the premiere.