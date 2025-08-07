LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Manoj Bajpayee-Jim Sarbh's 'Inspector Zende' arrives on Netflix this September
Summarize
Manoj Bajpayee-Jim Sarbh's 'Inspector Zende' arrives on Netflix this September
'Inspector Zende' releases on September 5

Manoj Bajpayee-Jim Sarbh's 'Inspector Zende' arrives on Netflix this September

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 07, 2025
12:23 pm
What's the story

Netflix has announced the release of its upcoming drama, Inspector Zende, on September 5. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1970s and 1980s Mumbai and features Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende. The story follows a determined police officer's quest to capture an infamous criminal who escapes from Tihar Jail.

Cast details

Cast and crew of the film

Inspector Zende also stars Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, a charming trickster and notorious criminal. The film is directed and written by Chinmay D Mandlekar. It also features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Harish Dudhade in pivotal roles. The film promises to blend crime, comedy, and nostalgia, taking viewers back to an era where instinct was more important than technology.

Production insights

Om Raut on why he made the film

Producer Om Raut said, "Inspector Zende's story is one that deserves to be seen, remembered and celebrated." "A gripping chase that's as entertaining as it is inspiring, and most essentially, it's my father's dream to make a film on Inspector Zende." Co-producer Jay Shewakramani added that Netflix was the perfect partner for this film due to its support for distinctive stories.

Film details

Here's what Ruchikaa Kapoor said about it

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, said, "Inspector Zende flips the classic cop-versus-criminal story on its head, deftly blending comedy and crime to deliver something truly unexpected." "Inspired by true events, the film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Chinmay D Mandlekar... With Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh leading the charge, the film bursts with personality."