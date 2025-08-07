Manoj Bajpayee-Jim Sarbh's 'Inspector Zende' arrives on Netflix this September

Netflix has announced the release of its upcoming drama, Inspector Zende , on September 5. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1970s and 1980s Mumbai and features Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende. The story follows a determined police officer's quest to capture an infamous criminal who escapes from Tihar Jail .

Cast details Cast and crew of the film Inspector Zende also stars Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, a charming trickster and notorious criminal. The film is directed and written by Chinmay D Mandlekar. It also features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Harish Dudhade in pivotal roles. The film promises to blend crime, comedy, and nostalgia, taking viewers back to an era where instinct was more important than technology.

Production insights Om Raut on why he made the film Producer Om Raut said, "Inspector Zende's story is one that deserves to be seen, remembered and celebrated." "A gripping chase that's as entertaining as it is inspiring, and most essentially, it's my father's dream to make a film on Inspector Zende." Co-producer Jay Shewakramani added that Netflix was the perfect partner for this film due to its support for distinctive stories.