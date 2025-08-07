Shera's father, veteran actor Sunder Singh Jolly, passes away
Sunder Singh Jolly, father of celebrity bodyguard Shera, passed away on Thursday after a long fight with cancer. He was 88.
Shera shared the news online and mentioned that the last rites will take place at Oshiwara Crematorium, Mumbai, today at 4:00pm.
Shera's earlier birthday tribute to his father
Earlier this year, Shera called his dad "my hero" in a heartfelt birthday post and often spoke about their close bond.
After sharing the news of his father's passing, friends and colleagues from the entertainment world have reached out with condolences.
Who is Shera?
Known for being Salman Khan's trusted bodyguard, Shera also runs Tiger Security and has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Mike Tyson, and Justin Bieber.
He's respected for his loyalty and dedication to those he protects.