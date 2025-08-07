'Baaz' singer Baaz Sran arrested after 9 years on run

Singh reinvented himself as a singer while evading arrest

While evading arrest, Singh reinvented himself online as Baaz Sran—gaining millions of views and over 32k Instagram followers with music that often touched on crime themes.

The NCB says he didn't use drugs himself but kept moving and changing identities to avoid capture.

In May this year, officials even put out a ₹50K reward for tips.

Thanks to credible leads, he's now in custody and will face trial for the serious charges against him—a big win for the NCB's fight against drug trafficking.