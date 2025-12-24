'Dhurandhar 2' to release in March 2026 in 5 languages

The blockbuster film Dhurandhar is getting a sequel, titled Dhurandhar 2. The sequel will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. The announcement was made by the makers. The film will hit the theaters on March 19, 2026. It will be helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Demand 'Dhurandhar 2' to cater to high demand from South India The decision to release Dhurandhar 2 in multiple languages was influenced by the overwhelming response to the first film, especially from South Indian markets, as per Bollywood Hungama. Despite being a Hindi-only release, Dhurandhar saw immense popularity in South India due to word-of-mouth publicity and social media buzz. Fans have been demanding dubbed versions of the film in regional languages.

Expectations 'Dhurandhar 2' to be even bigger than its predecessor The sequel is expected to take the franchise to new heights in terms of storytelling and visual grandeur. The film is currently in post-production and is being touted as one of the most anticipated Indian releases of 2026. It is set to go head-to-head with Yash's Toxic.