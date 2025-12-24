'Dhurandhar 2' to release in March 2026 in 5 languages
What's the story
The blockbuster film Dhurandhar is getting a sequel, titled Dhurandhar 2. The sequel will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. The announcement was made by the makers. The film will hit the theaters on March 19, 2026. It will be helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Demand
'Dhurandhar 2' to cater to high demand from South India
The decision to release Dhurandhar 2 in multiple languages was influenced by the overwhelming response to the first film, especially from South Indian markets, as per Bollywood Hungama. Despite being a Hindi-only release, Dhurandhar saw immense popularity in South India due to word-of-mouth publicity and social media buzz. Fans have been demanding dubbed versions of the film in regional languages.
Expectations
'Dhurandhar 2' to be even bigger than its predecessor
The sequel is expected to take the franchise to new heights in terms of storytelling and visual grandeur. The film is currently in post-production and is being touted as one of the most anticipated Indian releases of 2026. It is set to go head-to-head with Yash's Toxic.
Release strategy
Telugu version to release on same day as Hindi
The Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2 will also be released on March 19, 2026, the same day as the Hindi release. This decision was taken based on feedback from distributors who said that Telugu audiences prefer simultaneous releases. The first film, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna and directed by Dhar, has already earned over ₹589cr at the domestic box office, per Sacnilk.