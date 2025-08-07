News: 'Him': Trailer out for Jordan Peele's produced horror film Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

Universal Pictures just dropped the trailer for "Him," a psychological horror movie produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.

The story follows Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), a rising football player whose future is shaken after a violent attack.

He gets help from Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), an ex-star with his own intense training program, but things quickly take a dark and twisted turn as Cade faces extreme challenges.