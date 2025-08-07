News: 'Him': Trailer out for Jordan Peele's produced horror film
Universal Pictures just dropped the trailer for "Him," a psychological horror movie produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.
The story follows Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), a rising football player whose future is shaken after a violent attack.
He gets help from Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), an ex-star with his own intense training program, but things quickly take a dark and twisted turn as Cade faces extreme challenges.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Justin Tipping, "Him" brings together Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, MMA fighter Maurice Greene, and musicians Tierra Whack and Guapdad 4000.
The script comes from Tipping, Zack Akers, and Skip Bronkie.
Produced by Monkeypaw with Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson on board—the film is expected to hit theaters later this year.