'Sholay's original climax revealed: Thakur was to kill Gabbar

Farhan Akhtar recently revealed that the iconic climax of Sholay was altered due to the instruction of the censor board during the Emergency. The 1975 film, written by Salim-Javed ( Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar ), had a different ending where Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) killed Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). However, this was changed and we saw Gabbar getting arrested instead.

Climax change Akhtar on how original ending looked While promoting his upcoming film 120 Bahadur, Akhtar said in an interview, "The emotional core of the film was very strong, the entire narrative of Thakur plotting his revenge after his hands were cut." "In the original ending, he actually kills Gabbar. They had to change it due to the Emergency." "That is actually when he cries after crushing Gabbar with his own feet."

Forced changes How Salim-Javed felt about the changes Akhtar also shared how his father and Khan felt about the forced changes. He said, "When Dad and Salim Sahab had to change the ending, they were wondering about everyone showing up, including the villagers, police and protagonists." "They joked that the only person missing now is a postman. The ending and police showing up didn't make sense to them but they had to change it; they had no choice."