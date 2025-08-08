Sydney Sweeney's brother responds to 'good jeans' ad drama
Trent Sweeney, Sydney Sweeney's younger brother and a US Air Force staff sergeant, had the perfect response to the internet drama over her American Eagle "good jeans" ad.
Instead of getting dragged into the controversy about the campaign's cheeky wordplay, Trent posted about his own promotion—joking, "It's them good jeans"—and turned the moment into a playful family shout-out.
Trent's journey from acting to the Air Force
Trent grew up near Spokane, Washington, and has dabbled in acting before joining the Air Force in 2020.
Now promoted to staff sergeant at just 25, he still finds time for gaming and travel content as "PeanutButterPaul" on social media.
He's also known for being a supportive sibling—always cheering on Sydney's projects like her Netflix series Everything Sucks!.
The takeaway? A little humor goes a long way!
This story is all about handling online attention with humor and heart.
While some people were busy debating puns about "jeans" and "genes," Trent kept things positive—showing that even when your family is in the spotlight, it pays to keep things light and support each other.