Lokesh Kanagaraj in talks with Aamir Khan for new film
Lokesh Kanagaraj, the filmmaker behind the much-awaited Rajinikanth-starrer "Coolie," is in early talks with Aamir Khan for a new action movie.
Apparently, Aamir was inspired to return to action after seeing the intense sequences in "Coolie," as revealed in a recent Valai Pechu interview.
Update on 'Coolie' and other upcoming projects
The new project is still being planned, but it's expected to be full of action.
Meanwhile, "Coolie" hits theaters on August 14, 2025 and has already created major buzz.
Kanagaraj also shared that he'll be acting in an Arun Matheswaran film soon and plans to update his decade-old script "Irumbu Kai Mayavi" before bringing it to life.