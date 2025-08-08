LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bullet' teaser: Elvin's debut promises an action-packed emotional rollercoaster
Summarize
'Bullet' teaser: Elvin's debut promises an action-packed emotional rollercoaster

'Bullet' teaser: Elvin's debut promises an action-packed emotional rollercoaster

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 08, 2025
05:22 pm
What's the story

The teaser of Bullet, the debut film of Elvin Lawrence (younger brother of actor Raghava Lawrence), was recently launched by prominent South Indian film figures. Directed by Innasi Pandian, known for his horror thriller Diary, the film promises a unique blend of action and emotion. The teaser hints at a storyline involving a ghost rider seeking revenge against those who wronged him.

Teaser insights

Teaser showcases thrilling storyline

The teaser of Bullet offers a glimpse into the life of Lawrence's character, a police officer who is on a mission to solve the mystery behind the ghost rider's revenge. The film promises to be an intriguing mix of horror, action, and emotional depth. The dialogues in the teaser range from ominous, "Every disaster has happened somewhere...", to heartfelt, "I don't want to lose you. I can't leave you."

Twitter Post

'The teaser looks promising...'

Cast and crew

Supporting cast and crew

The film boasts a strong supporting cast including Sunil, Vaishali, and Singampuli. The music by Sam CS is expected to enhance the film's overall impact. After the success of Pandian's debut film Diary, fans have high hopes for Bullet. The teaser was launched by stars Vishal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, GV Prakash Kumar, and SJ Suryah on their social media pages.