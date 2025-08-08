'Bullet' teaser: Elvin's debut promises an action-packed emotional rollercoaster
The teaser of Bullet, the debut film of Elvin Lawrence (younger brother of actor Raghava Lawrence), was recently launched by prominent South Indian film figures. Directed by Innasi Pandian, known for his horror thriller Diary, the film promises a unique blend of action and emotion. The teaser hints at a storyline involving a ghost rider seeking revenge against those who wronged him.
The teaser of Bullet offers a glimpse into the life of Lawrence's character, a police officer who is on a mission to solve the mystery behind the ghost rider's revenge. The film promises to be an intriguing mix of horror, action, and emotional depth. The dialogues in the teaser range from ominous, "Every disaster has happened somewhere...", to heartfelt, "I don't want to lose you. I can't leave you."
Happy to release the teaser of #Bullet starring @elviinvinu_off. The teaser looks promising and hope it will attain success at the box office for @kathiresan_offl.— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 8, 2025
The film boasts a strong supporting cast including Sunil, Vaishali, and Singampuli. The music by Sam CS is expected to enhance the film's overall impact. After the success of Pandian's debut film Diary, fans have high hopes for Bullet. The teaser was launched by stars Vishal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, GV Prakash Kumar, and SJ Suryah on their social media pages.