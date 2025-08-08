'Bullet' teaser: Elvin's debut promises an action-packed emotional rollercoaster

Teaser insights

Teaser showcases thrilling storyline

The teaser of Bullet offers a glimpse into the life of Lawrence's character, a police officer who is on a mission to solve the mystery behind the ghost rider's revenge. The film promises to be an intriguing mix of horror, action, and emotional depth. The dialogues in the teaser range from ominous, "Every disaster has happened somewhere...", to heartfelt, "I don't want to lose you. I can't leave you."