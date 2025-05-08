What's the story

The 1975 Bollywood classic, Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, will be re-released in theaters on August 15, 2025.

Starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini, its re-release will coincide with India's Independence Day and the film's 50th anniversary.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "We are living in the era of re-releases, and moreover, Sholay is a film that has a fan base in every generation."