'Sholay' to rerelease in 2025; may feature unseen, original ending
What's the story
The 1975 Bollywood classic, Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, will be re-released in theaters on August 15, 2025.
Starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini, its re-release will coincide with India's Independence Day and the film's 50th anniversary.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "We are living in the era of re-releases, and moreover, Sholay is a film that has a fan base in every generation."
Success
'Sholay' has always performed well on re-releases
The source further said, "There are many who were born much later and have never experienced the brilliance of this film on the big screen. Also, it has always done well whenever it has returned to the big screen."
"Post-2000s, the concept of re-releases became rare. Sholay was re-released in 2004 as part of its 30th anniversary and managed to do well. It was brought to cinemas in 2014, in 3D and again, got decent footfalls."
Restoration
Film restoration and potential original ending re-release
The source also revealed the makers are restoring Sholay in 4K.
"They are also working on a path-breaking idea. If all goes well, they'll release the film with the original ending of Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) killing Gabbar (Amjad Khan)," the source said.
"It was cut by the then Central Board of Film Certification, which led Sippy to reshoot the climax where Gabbar gets arrested. This is the first time it'll be seen in all its glory on the big screen."
Legacy
'Sholay' continues to influence pop culture
Sholay has etched an indelible mark on pop culture with its iconic characters, gripping story, and evergreen dialogues.
The film's legendary friendship between Jai and Veeru and Gabbar Singh's spine-chilling villainy have set benchmarks in Bollywood history.
We are sure it will amuse a new generation when they step out to watch it on its 50th anniversary re-release.