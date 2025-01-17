Kangana's 'Emergency' leaked online hours after release
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut's latest release Emergency hit theaters on Friday but was leaked online on piracy sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz shortly after.
The movie, which stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is off to a slow start at the box office but is likely to benefit from its ₹99 ticket price.
The film chronicles the 21-month Emergency period from 1975-1977.
Piracy spread
'Emergency' leaked on multiple piracy platforms, even in HD
The political drama was leaked on several piracy platforms just hours after its theatrical debut. Apart from Tamilrockers and Movierulz, the film was also reportedly available on Moviesda and Filmyzilla.
The pirated copies are being circulated in several formats, including 1080p, 720p, 480p, and even HD formats.
Film details
'Emergency' box office performance and cast details
The effect of the leak on Emergency's box office performance remains to be seen. Early reports indicate a slow start with an anticipated earning of about ₹75L on its first day.
The film's star-studded cast features Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi.
Mahima Chaudhry, Ashok Chhabra, and the late Satish Kaushik play pivotal roles.
Release delay
'Emergency' release delayed due to elections, CBFC clearance
Originally slated for release on September 6, 2024, Emergency was delayed due to the elections and later due to pending clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
However, despite all these hurdles, the film finally hit theaters on Friday.
It's competing at the box office with newcomers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's period adventure film, Azaad.