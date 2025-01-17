What's the story

Kangana Ranaut's latest release Emergency hit theaters on Friday but was leaked online on piracy sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz shortly after.

The movie, which stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is off to a slow start at the box office but is likely to benefit from its ₹99 ticket price.

The film chronicles the 21-month Emergency period from 1975-1977.