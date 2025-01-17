'Avatar 3' to introduce 2 new Na'vi tribes
What's the story
James Cameron's much-anticipated film Avatar: Fire and Ash, which releases on December 19, 2025, will feature two new Na'vi tribes—the "Ash Clan" and the "Wind Traders."
In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Cameron opened up about these tribes and what makes them unique.
The director also unveiled concept art for both tribes and spoke about a new character named Varang.
New territories
'Avatar 3' will explore new regions of Pandora
The third installment in Cameron's epic space fantasy series will take viewers to unexplored areas of the moon Pandora.
Here, audiences will meet the Ash Clan, led by a character named Varang (played by Oona Chaplin).
The director praised Chaplin's performance as "so good that I didn't quite appreciate how good her performance is until we got the Weta animation back."
Character depth
Cameron revealed Varang's complex character in 'Avatar 3'
Cameron delved into the complexity of Varang's character, stating, "Varang is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She's hardened by that."
He added, "She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil. One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic."
New tribe
'Avatar 3' will also introduce the Wind Traders tribe
Along with the Ash Clan, Avatar: Fire and Ash will also take audiences to the Wind Traders. This tribe is shown as nomadic traders who travel across Pandora with the help of giant flying creatures.
Cameron likened them to "the camel caravans of the Spice Road back in the Middle Ages," adding that "they're just fun."
He added, "Like all Na'vi, they live in a symbiosis with their creatures."
Ongoing saga
'Avatar 3' continues Cameron's long-standing passion project
Having been associated with the Avatar franchise for almost three decades, Cameron's commitment and love for the project is evident.
Fans have long been waiting for sequels since the original film's release in 2009. The franchise returned with Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022, and now appears to be picking up the pace.
In the meantime, catch Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+.