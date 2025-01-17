What's the story

A year after the release of its second season, Netflix officially announced the third season of Alice in Borderland in 2023. And now, in 2025, the third season will finally premiere.

While most fans were elated, the renewal news surprised many considering the conclusive nature of Season 2's finale.

The show, based on Haro Aso's manga, first premiered in December 2020 and has been a hit among fans of the original manga and new viewers alike.