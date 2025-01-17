'Alice in Borderland 3': Why Netflix continuing series beyond 'manga'
What's the story
A year after the release of its second season, Netflix officially announced the third season of Alice in Borderland in 2023. And now, in 2025, the third season will finally premiere.
While most fans were elated, the renewal news surprised many considering the conclusive nature of Season 2's finale.
The show, based on Haro Aso's manga, first premiered in December 2020 and has been a hit among fans of the original manga and new viewers alike.
Manga adaptation
Season 2 finale followed the manga's ending closely
The second season of Alice in Borderland ended with a plot that closely followed the last chapters of Aso's manga.
In this finale, Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) defeats the Queen of Hearts after almost succumbing to Mira's trickery.
After her defeat, all the remaining players are given a choice to stay in the Borderland or return to their world.
Upcoming revelations
Season 3 will reveal characters' real-world struggles
The upcoming third season of Alice in Borderland, which premieres in 2025, will reveal that all characters were actually in a hospital fighting for their lives after a meteorite hit Tokyo.
The Borderland experiences were near-death experiences that lasted only 60 minutes in the real world.
This twist is similar to the manga's final chapter where Arisu and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) reunite in reality without remembering the Borderland.
Sequel tease
Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger hinting at Season 3
Despite the manga's definitive ending, Alice in Borderland Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger with the camera panning to a Joker card.
This unexpected twist had many speculating that there was at least one more game to be played in the series.
The Joker card's significance remains uncertain, with theories suggesting Arisu might not be in the real world after all and may have to conquer the Joker game.
Hence, Netflix has something unseen and unknown up its sleeve.
Streaming success
'Alice in Borderland' S02 topped Netflix's global charts
The third season of Alice in Borderland was almost a given considering the show's phenomenal success on Netflix.
Season 2 debuted as the number one show on Netflix's global charts for non-English TV shows, racking up 61.2 million viewing hours over its opening weekend.
It topped charts in nine countries and featured in the Top 10 charts of 90 countries, becoming Netflix's most-watched live-action Japanese series.
Now, it remains to be seen whether this extension works in the makers' favor.