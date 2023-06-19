Entertainment

Everything we know about 'Demon Slayer' Season 4

Written by Aikantik Bag June 19, 2023 | 05:27 pm 1 min read

'Demon Slayer' Season 4 details out

Demon Slayer is one of the most-watched anime based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Ever since the conclusion of the third season, there has been speculation regarding the fourth season. Now, fans are elated as the makers dropped the teaser of the upcoming season. However, the release date of the same has not been revealed but fans are currently speculating it.

Tentative release date and storyline

As per speculations, the next season is set to release in the summer of 2024. Reportedly, the next season will focus on Hashira Training Arc—Vol. 15 and Vol. 16 of the acclaimed manga. The teaser featured Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, Gyomei Himejima, Sanemi Shinazugama, and Iguro Obanai. Several media reports suggested that the new season is already under production.

