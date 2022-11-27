Entertainment

Japan: 'RRR' fastest Indian film to join JPY 300M club

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 27, 2022, 10:37 pm 2 min read

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is taking the Japanese box office by storm and has become the fastest Indian film to cross the JPY 300 million milestone in the country. It has been raking in good numbers and has collected over Rs. 17cr in Japan in terms of Indian currency. Moreover, RRR surpassed Baahubali 2's collections in Japan, making Rajamouli beat his own record.

Why does this story matter?

RRR has become a household name not in India but in several Western countries, too. The buzz around it has been quite high globally and the film has been praised by many renowned directors worldwide.

It is a high-budget historical fiction based on freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.

A little about 'RRR's Japan release

RRR was released in Japan on October 21 on 209 screens and 31 IMAX screens across 44 cities. The film has earned JPY 305 million in 34 days, which is a new record. However, Muthu (1995), starring Rajinikanth, is still the all-time highest-grossing Indian film in Japan. It earned JPY 400 million and went on to run in select theaters for one year.

'RRR' is second-highest Indian grosser in Japan

Besides entering the coveted JPY 300 million club, RRR is also now the second highest-grossing Indian film in Japan. The official Twitter handle of the film has also been sharing pictures and updates from Japan to celebrate its success there. Posting a photo where viewers are seen celebrating its release in Japan, it tweeted, "The love our stars are getting for RRR is UNIMAGINABLE!"

Check out the tweet here

‘Gaalloki Paper lu egaresthe Screen Kanpinchakudadu.’

That's the discussion every fandom has before their fav hero’s film release.



But who imagined that it would happen for @tarak9999 @alwaysramcharan’s film in Japan?🤩

The love our stars are getting for RRR isUNIMAGINABLE!❤️ https://t.co/amdCACOGbA — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 27, 2022

Confirmed! 'RRR 2' is on cards

Director SS Rajamouli recently confirmed that a sequel to RRR is on the cards, and his father V Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer of all his films, is working on the story. Meanwhile, as fans wait for RRR 2, all eyes are on the film's Oscars campaign. Though it is not India's official entry, it has filed nominations for all major categories.