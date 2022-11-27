Entertainment

Dhanush set to star in H Vinoth's next film

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 27, 2022

Dhanush set to join forces with director H Vinoth

Dhanush is set to star in director H Vinoth's yet-to-be-titled film, which will go on floors in 2024. According to Pinkvilla, despite being busy with their ongoing projects, the duo has been in talks about the movie. No other details have been revealed yet. Meanwhile, Dhanush has had an eventful year with four releases and has an interesting line of upcoming films, too.

Actor-director duo currently busy with several projects

Vinoth is busy with the post-production work of Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar set slated for a 2023 release. After that, he would also collaborate with superstar Kamal Haasan on a film that is tentatively titled KH233. It is going to be a political-action thriller and will go on the floors in 2023. Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently working with director Arun Matheswaran on Captain Miller.

Raaj Kamal Films International to produce Vinoth's Haasan starrer

Vinoth is currently wrapping up AK's Thunivu. This film is scheduled to be released around Pongal 2023. His next project with Haasan seems to be an exciting one, as Vinoth earlier said the superstar loved the story and gave his nod. This film will be bankrolled by Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International. Vinoth also said the film would have a huge star cast.

Back-to-back films in Dhanush's artillery

Dhanush has delivered some phenomenal performances this year in The Gray Man, Thiruchitrambalam, and Naane Varuven. His next film Vaathi/Sir, a bilingual drama directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Samyuktha Menon, will hit the theaters on December 2. As for Captain Miller, which co-stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, it is a period drama with dark humor. It is slated to release sometime in 2023.