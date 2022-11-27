Entertainment

Krithi Shetty begins shooting for Tovino Thomas's 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 27, 2022, 09:22 pm 2 min read

Krithi Shetty begins filming for her Malayalam debut opposite Tovino Thomas (Photo Credit: Instagram/Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty)

Telugu actor Krithi Shetty has been roped in for Ajayante Randam Moshanam opposite Tovino Thomas. After her successful debut with Uppena, Shetty has been on a roll. Now, as per Pinkvilla, the 19-year-old actor has begun the shoot for the film, which marks her Malayalam debut. Shetty will be seen as the female protagonist, sharing the screen space with Thomas for the first time.

Why does this story matter?

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is being directed by debutant Jithin Lal and is said to be one of the most expensive Malayalam films ever.

The makers officially announced the film on October 11 and a muhurat puja was also held in Tamil Nadu.

The film, which is set in the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s, will be Shetty's first pan-India film and Malayalam debut as well.

Shetty kickstarted shooting on Sunday

Pinkvilla reported the shooting schedule for Shetty began on Sunday. Quoting a source, the publication claimed the actor is "not bothered about her last few flops but is focusing more on her upcoming projects." Recently, she also reportedly wrapped up the second shoot schedule for Naga Chaitanya's Custody, helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Its third schedule is expected to begin on December 3, reported Pinkvilla.

Shetty to star with three A-listers of South cinema

Shetty began her acting career with Uppena when she was 17. Since her debut, she has given back-to-back hits such as Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju. Even though her last couple of films could not be successful, Shetty is still at the center as she will be seen alongside popular actors like Suriya, Naga Chaitanya, and Thomas in her upcoming films.

Shetty is part of Bala-helmed Surya starrer

Apart from Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Custody, Shetty has also been roped in for Suriya's next. Titled Vanangaan, she will be seen romancing the National Film Award-winning actor in the film directed by Bala. It will mark the third collaboration between Suriya and Bala. The film's music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while the cinematography is being helmed by KT Balasubramaniem.