Keerthy Suresh to star opposite Suriya in Bala's film?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 05:39 pm

If Keerthy Suresh comes aboard, this will mark her second collaboration with Suriya

After sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh is likely to join hands with Suriya in his upcoming film with ace director Bala. If this rumor turns out to be true, this collaboration will mark the actor's second pairing with the Jai Bhim star after their 2018 film, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. However, this news has not yet been officially announced by the makers.

Significance

Why does this film matter?

Bala's last film was Varmaa, the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Though his earlier films were lauded by fans and critics, the Dhruv Vikram-starrer was widely given negative feedback. This project will mark the director's fourth collaboration with Suriya, including the actor's cameo appearances in Avan Ivan, Pithamagan, and Nandha. The duo is coming together after a long time for this flick.

Details

Suriya also attached to project as producer too

Other than being the lead cast member, Suriya is also onboard the project as its producer. He is bankrolling the venture under his 2D Entertainment banner. Several media reports suggested that Suresh is holding talks with the makers. If the discussions click, this will be her first teaming up with the National Film Award-winning director and viewers will also be excited to see Suriya-Suresh.

Information

Suresh was last seen in 'Annaatthe' directed by Siruthai Siva

As mentioned earlier, Suresh was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer, Annaatthe. The rural drama featured her as the superstar's sister. The Siruthai Siva-directorial also featured lady superstar Nayanthara. Right now, Suresh is awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and has in her pipeline Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar (Telugu). Suresh also has the Malayalam film Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas.

Updates

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' is still the talk of the town

Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in the revolutionary flick Jai Bhim. The film recently made headlines by becoming the highest-rated film in IMDb. The courtroom drama was helmed by TJ Gnanavel and was released on Amazon Prime Video. His upcoming film with Pandiraj, titled Etharkkum Thuninthavan, will be released on February 4, 2022. He also has a film with Vetrimaaran, titled Vaadivaasal.