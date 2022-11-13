Entertainment

'RRR 2' is on the cards, confirms director SS Rajamouli!

'RRR 2' is on the cards, confirms director SS Rajamouli!

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 13, 2022, 01:22 pm 3 min read

'RRR 2' is on the cards, says SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli's RRR has smashed milestones and topped popularity charts ever since its release in March. Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the phantasmagorical extravaganza was mounted on a budget of approximately Rs. 550cr. It set the global box office ablaze within no time and has reportedly grossed over Rs. 1,200cr. Now, Rajamouli has confirmed that RRR 2 is definitely on the cards!

Context Why does this story matter?

RRR has awed audiences and critics alike both in India and the US.

The film has received high adulation from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson who described it as "an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie."

Filmmaker James Gunn's praise was along the same lines; he said that he "totally dug" the movie.

Its sequel, thus, is expected to replicate similar phenomenal success.

Confirmation V Vijayendra Prasad is working on the story

Rajamouli confirmed the news during a special RRR screening in Chicago. He reportedly said, "My father (V Vijayendra Prasad) is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about 'RRR 2' and he's working on the story (sic)." While the news will excite cinephiles to no end, we may have to wait for a long time for things to fall into place.

Records 'RRR' has smashed records left, right, and center

RRR has been on a consistent upward trajectory. Not only did it end the Indian box office's drought after the lull brought in by the pandemic, but it also became the most-watched non-English film on Netflix. With about $3.5M, it registered the biggest premiere in North America for an Indian film, and its "uncut" version was also re-released in America owing to massive demands.

Upcoming film Rajamouli will first shoot his next with Mahesh Babu

At the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Rajamouli spoke about his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu and revealed its genre. He said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure." Adding to the anticipation, he said, "It's going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots." This will be the director-actor's maiden association.

Oscars campaign Meanwhile, all eyes are on 'RRR's Oscars campaign

Though RRR wasn't selected as India's official submission for the Oscars, it will be competing independently in major categories. They include Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt), Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Makeup & Hairstyling.