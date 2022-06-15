Entertainment

'Virata Parvam' to 'Nikamma': 5 films releasing this week

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 15, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the five upcoming films gearing up for theatrical premiere soon.

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic situation has been contained more or less, movies are getting released on the big screens like never before. While we have releases lined up from every film industry, there are more South Indian movies coming up. From Hollywood's Lightyear to Bollywood's Nikamma, take a look at five films that are gearing up for theatrical premiere this week.

#1 'Virata Parvam'

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam will be released on Friday after a long wait. Directed by Venu Udugula, the period drama also features renowned actors Nandita Das and Priyamani in pivotal roles. The makers had announced earlier that the film will be based on real-life incidents. And going by the promos released so far, Virata Parvam will be an intense drama.

#2 'Vaashi'

Malayalam film Vaashi is also awaiting release this Friday. The film stars National Film Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas in lead roles. Produced by the Mahanati actor's father G Suresh Kumar, the movie has been directed by debutant Vishnu G Raghav. Reports suggest that the movie is about the conflicts between a couple stemming from their stubborn natures.

#3 'Veetla Vishesham'

Tamil film Veetla Vishesham directed by 'RJ' Balaji will hit the marquee on Friday (June 17). Starring Aparna Balamurali of Soorarai Potrru fame, Sathyaraj, Urvasi, and late Malayalam actor Lalitha, Veetla Vishesham is the remake of the Hindi film Badhaai Ho. It will revolve around an aged couple who unexpectedly gets pregnant and how their family reacts to the news.

#4 'Lightyear'

Lightyear, a spin-off of the blockbuster Disney franchise Toy Story, will hit the big screens this week on Friday. The film, focusing on the character Buzz Lightyear, will be voiced by actor Chris Evans. The film narrates the story of an astronaut Buzz Lightyear who tries to find his way back home with his commander and crew through space and time.

#5 'Nikamma'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia's Nikamma will finally be released on Friday. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, it is produced collaboratively by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India. Samir Soni and Mukesh Agrohari will be seen playing key supporting roles. The action entertainer will be set in Lucknow and revolve around the life of a carefree guy Adi (Dassani).