Is 'Extraction' spinoff coming? Sam Hargrave-Anthony Russo tease fans

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 19, 2023 | 04:34 pm 2 min read

Sam Hargrave and Anthony Russo hinted at possibilities of Idris Elba-focused spinoff of 'Extraction'

Extraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth, made its premiere on Netflix on Friday (June 16), captivating audiences with its high-octane action sequences. In a recent interview, director Sam Hargrave and producer Anthony Russo of the Russo Brothers sparked excitement among viewers by hinting at a potential spinoff dedicated to the character portrayed by Idris Elba. Elba briefly appeared in a mysterious role in the sequel.

Why does this story matter?

In Extraction 2, Hemsworth reprised the role of Tyler Rake, while Elba was seen in a cameo role. The unexpected casting of Elba generated significant buzz among fans. Following the movie's premiere on Netflix, Elba's character sparked discussions about potential spinoff opportunities. Now Russo's statement has certainly added to the excitement surrounding the high-octane action thriller universe of Extraction.

'There's more fun to be had with him…" Russo exclaimed

In a conversation with Radio Times, Russo teased the Elba spinoff by saying, "Just thinking about as we move forward with the storytelling, bringing in new elements into the narrative universe, that is very exciting, and combustible and intriguing." The producer added, "When I watched him in this film, I felt like 'Oh, geez, there's more fun to be had with him!' (sic)."

Here's what we know about Elba's character

In the sequel, Elba's character, known as the "Man in the Suit" or credited as Alcott, plays a pivotal role by recruiting Rake (Hemsworth) for a deadly mission at the beginning of the film. Toward the end, Alcott helps Rake escape from prison and presents him with a new mission—hinting at possibilities for both a Rake-centered movie and a project centered around Elba's character.

'Extraction' universe: Plans for extension

During the interview, Hargrave mentioned that after establishing the Extraction universe, they were keen to explore "different avenues" with other characters, indicating the potential for spinoff projects. Notably, the original Extraction attracted over 99M households within its first month of release. Given its massive viewership, it comes as no surprise that the producers are considering the return of Hemsworth for a potential Extraction 3.

