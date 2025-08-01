India drops F-35 jet deal after Trump's 25% tariff: Report 

The Indian government is weighing multiple options to placate the United States after President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, Bloomberg reported. The tariffs, which take effect from August 1, have left Indian officials "shocked and disappointed." However, immediate retaliation is not on the table. Rather, New Delhi is looking at ways to strengthen trade ties with Washington by increasing imports of natural gas, communication equipment, and gold from the US.

Defense strategy India rules out new defense deals with US While the Indian government is keen on keeping bilateral trade talks on track, it has reportedly ruled out new defense deals. This includes rejecting a proposal to buy F-35 fighter jets. Instead, India is focusing on joint defense production under its Make in India initiative. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in February, Trump had pushed for the sale of these advanced jets. At the time, Indian officials had conveyed that it preferred co-development and co-production efforts.

Criticism and frustration Trump's criticism of India's trade policies Trump on Thursday had publicly criticized India's trade policies and its defense ties with Russia. Imposing 25% tariffs, he slammed India's non-monetary trade barriers, calling them "strenuous and obnoxious." "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine — All things not good!" Trump said.