India drops F-35 jet deal after Trump's 25% tariff: Report
What's the story
The Indian government is weighing multiple options to placate the United States after President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, Bloomberg reported. The tariffs, which take effect from August 1, have left Indian officials "shocked and disappointed." However, immediate retaliation is not on the table. Rather, New Delhi is looking at ways to strengthen trade ties with Washington by increasing imports of natural gas, communication equipment, and gold from the US.
Defense strategy
India rules out new defense deals with US
While the Indian government is keen on keeping bilateral trade talks on track, it has reportedly ruled out new defense deals. This includes rejecting a proposal to buy F-35 fighter jets. Instead, India is focusing on joint defense production under its Make in India initiative. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in February, Trump had pushed for the sale of these advanced jets. At the time, Indian officials had conveyed that it preferred co-development and co-production efforts.
Criticism and frustration
Trump's criticism of India's trade policies
Trump on Thursday had publicly criticized India's trade policies and its defense ties with Russia. Imposing 25% tariffs, he slammed India's non-monetary trade barriers, calling them "strenuous and obnoxious." "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine — All things not good!" Trump said.
Defense
India may turn to Russia's Su-57 as short-term option
At present, India has no immediate alternative for procuring a fifth-generation fighter. The Tejas program, which aimed to deliver a fourth-generation fighter, has taken decades and only delivered about 38 aircraft, 17 of which are prototypes. Meanwhile, regional security pressures are mounting as China and Pakistan upgrade their military capabilities. Some experts suggest India may turn to Russia's Su-57 as a short-term option given existing logistics and familiarity with Russian equipment across its forces.