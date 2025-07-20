It can walk, pick, and place objects

China's rival to Tesla Optimus can change its own batteries

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:58 pm Jul 20, 2025

What's the story

China has unveiled the world's first humanoid robot that can change its own batteries, a major milestone in robotics technology. The robot called Walker S2 was developed by Shenzhen-based UBTech Robotics. A video demonstration showed the innovative machine walking up to a charging station, taking out its depleted battery, placing it on the dock for charging, and then inserting a new one before continuing its tasks.