China's rival to Tesla Optimus can change its own batteries
It can walk, pick, and place objects

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 20, 2025
05:58 pm
What's the story

China has unveiled the world's first humanoid robot that can change its own batteries, a major milestone in robotics technology. The robot called Walker S2 was developed by Shenzhen-based UBTech Robotics. A video demonstration showed the innovative machine walking up to a charging station, taking out its depleted battery, placing it on the dock for charging, and then inserting a new one before continuing its tasks.

Autonomous operation

The robot can now operate round the clock

The battery-changing feature of the Walker S2 means it can theoretically operate around the clock without any human intervention. This is a major step forward in robotics, as it reduces downtime by autonomously changing batteries. The development comes as part of China's rapid advancements in the field, with government support for robotics and artificial intelligence.

Industry growth

China is becoming a 'robotics powerhouse'

A recent Moody's report highlighted China's emergence as a "robotics powerhouse," owing to its unique combination of advanced AI and cost-effective manufacturing. According to Morgan Stanley, over half of the global listed firms working on humanoid robots are Chinese. The country's robotics start-ups also receive a significant portion of global venture capital funding, further cementing its position in this high-tech industry.