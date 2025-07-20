China's rival to Tesla Optimus can change its own batteries
What's the story
China has unveiled the world's first humanoid robot that can change its own batteries, a major milestone in robotics technology. The robot called Walker S2 was developed by Shenzhen-based UBTech Robotics. A video demonstration showed the innovative machine walking up to a charging station, taking out its depleted battery, placing it on the dock for charging, and then inserting a new one before continuing its tasks.
Autonomous operation
The robot can now operate round the clock
The battery-changing feature of the Walker S2 means it can theoretically operate around the clock without any human intervention. This is a major step forward in robotics, as it reduces downtime by autonomously changing batteries. The development comes as part of China's rapid advancements in the field, with government support for robotics and artificial intelligence.
Industry growth
China is becoming a 'robotics powerhouse'
A recent Moody's report highlighted China's emergence as a "robotics powerhouse," owing to its unique combination of advanced AI and cost-effective manufacturing. According to Morgan Stanley, over half of the global listed firms working on humanoid robots are Chinese. The country's robotics start-ups also receive a significant portion of global venture capital funding, further cementing its position in this high-tech industry.