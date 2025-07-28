Opposition interrupts Jaishankar during Op Sindoor debate; Shah loses cool 

The Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor turned tense on Monday as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was interrupted by chants of opposition leaders. Losing his cool over the disturbance, Home Minister Amit Shah intervened, asking, "Will you not believe your...foreign minister?" He slammed the opposition for having faith in foreign entities over Indian ministers. "I have an objection that they (opposition) don't have faith in an Indian foreign minister but they have faith in some other country," he said.

Ceasefire controversy 'No call between PM Modi and Trump' When Jaishankar resumed his speech, he dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He said there was no communication between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump during the period in question. "There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump between April 22 (the Pahalgam terror attack) and June 17 (the date the ceasefire was announced)," he clarified.

Debate 3 countries opposed Op Sindoor Elaborating further on what went down, he said, "From 25th April till the commencement of Operation Sindoor, there were a number of phone calls...At my level, there were 27 calls; at PM Modi's level, almost 20 calls." "About 35-40 letters of support came in, and what we tried to do was to create a narrative, prepare the diplomacy for the launch of Operation Sindoor...There are 193 nations in the United Nations, only 3 countries apart from Pakistan opposed Operation Sindoor."

Delegations Jaishankar praised Operation Sindoor delegations, including opposition He added that after the success of Operation Sindoor, India sent seven parliamentary delegations to 33 countries. He also shut down any negative remarks about the delegation, saying, "Those delegations were received with great honor." "These seven delegations did the nation proud. Every member, members of opposition, members of the government, public spirited citizens, retired diplomats, they were able to explain to the whole world our posture of zero tolerance against terrorism."

Diplomatic victory Jaishankar credits India's diplomatic efforts Speaking in the Rajya Sabha earlier, Jaishankar said that the Resistance Front (TRF), responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, is now recognized as a global terrorist organization. He credited this to India's diplomatic efforts. The minister also pointed to unprecedented developments in counter-terrorism due to Indian diplomacy, including dismantling terror sites in Pakistan.