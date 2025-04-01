Cab driver rapes German woman on way to Hyderabad airport
What's the story
A 25-year-old German national was allegedly sexually assaulted by a cab driver in Hyderabad.
The attack happened near Mamidipally, Pahadishareef, when she was headed to the airport after meeting a friend on Monday night, TOI reported.
Police have filed a rape case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have initiated a massive hunt for the suspect.
Incident details
Driver took her to isolated place
The victim had been touring the city with her friend and other acquaintances earlier in the day. After dropping off all co-passengers, the driver was supposed to take her to the airport.
However, on the way near Mamidipally, he allegedly stopped at a secluded area and raped her before fleeing.
The woman managed to call police and lodge a complaint at Pahadishareef police station.
Police action
Woman reports incident to police
Rumors were rife that she was gang-raped, but cops clarified it was a lone attack by the driver.
The woman has been sent for a medical examination with the help of a team of female officers.
Special teams have been constituted to nab the accused.
The woman had arrived in Hyderabad about a week ago to meet a friend she had studied with in Germany two years ago.