India-France sign ₹63,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets
India has formalized a defense deal with France for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine (M) fighter jets.
The intergovernmental agreement was exchanged between the two sides in the presence of Defense Secretary RK Singh and Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral K Swaminathan in Delhi.
The ₹63,000 crore deal was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security last month.
India and France sign mega deal
Naval enhancement
Rafale-M jets to bolster Indian Navy
The agreement includes 22 single-seater Rafale-M jets and four twin-seater trainers, with deliveries beginning in a few years and scheduled to be finished in 2031.
It also includes fleet maintenance, logistical support, training of personnel, and indigenous manufacturing of components.
The advanced fighter jets will be deployed on India's aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, replacing the aging MiG-29K fleet.
Aircraft profile
Rafale-M jets: A global benchmark
The Rafale-M is one of the most capable aircraft in its class in the world and is currently in service only with the French Navy.
The Navy currently flies only 40 of the 45 MiG-29K jets inducted from Russia, while the IAF operates 36 Rafale fighters.
The new Rafale-Ms are an essential stopgap till indigenous options are available.