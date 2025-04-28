Rajnath Singh updates PM Modi on security after Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence today.
The meeting comes after Chief of Defense Staff Anil Chauhan briefed Singh on important decisions taken to counter Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terror attack in J&K.
The Pahalgam attack is the worst civilian-targeted terror strike in India since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Government's stance
Modi vows to respond with utmost severity
Responding to the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi has vowed that those responsible for the attack will face "the harshest response."
This came after an all-party meeting three days earlier in Parliament, which Singh chaired.
In his Mann ki Baat address, Modi assured affected families of justice and emphasized global support for India's fight against terrorism.
Diplomatic actions
India's response to the Pahalgam attack
In response to the Pahalgam attack, India announced a number of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting the lone operational land border crossing at Attari, and downgrading diplomatic relations.
The development occurred in the wake of the surfacing of cross-border links to the recent terrorist attack.
Pakistan retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and stopping all trade with India, including through third countries.