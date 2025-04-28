What's the story

Pakistan has reportedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the fourth night in a row.

The violation was unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, said Indian Army officials.

A defense spokesperson told news agency PTI, "During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts."