Pakistan violates ceasefire for 4th consecutive night along LoC
What's the story
Pakistan has reportedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the fourth night in a row.
The violation was unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, said Indian Army officials.
A defense spokesperson told news agency PTI, "During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts."
Counteraction
Indian forces respond to ceasefire violations
Indian troops have reportedly responded swiftly and effectively amid continued ceasefire violations.
This is the latest in a series of escalations after last week's terror attack at Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, including tourists targeted based on their religion.
Terrorists backed by Pakistan had specifically targeted the tourists on the basis of their religion.
A Nepali tourist was also killed, as well as a local Kashmiri who tried to disarm an attacker.
Diplomatic fallout
Diplomatic measures and responses post-terror attack
In retaliation for the terror attack, India has taken a series of diplomatic actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that India will bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.
For its part, Islamabad has announced tit-for-tat actions and denounced India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as "an act of war."
The India-Pakistan ceasefire has been ongoing since February 2021.