Trade deals: China warns countries against 'appeasing' US
What's the story
China has warned countries considering trade deals with the United States of America that would harm its interests.
This comes after reports that the US will pressure other governments to limit trade with China in return for exemptions from American import taxes.
The Trump administration has opened talks on tariffs with its trading partners, including Japan and South Korea.
Firm response
China's firm stance against compromising trade agreements
A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson has firmly stated, "Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot earn one respect."
He further emphasized China won't tolerate any party reaching a deal at the expense of its interests.
"If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures," he added.
These comments reflect an editorial in the state-controlled China Daily last week, cautioning the European Union against appeasing the US.
Trade negotiations
US seeks to pressure countries into trade restrictions
The US is reportedly planning to use tariff negotiations as a tool to pressure many countries to impose new trade barriers on China.
Since the announcement of tariffs, over 70 countries have expressed interest in starting discussions with the Trump administration. Japan and South Korea are among them.
Japan started talks last week, while South Korea is set to start negotiations this week.
International discussions
India faces potential tariff increase in trade negotiations
US Vice President JD Vance will meet India's PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the country this week.
If a trade agreement isn't reached, India could soon face a 26% tariff rate.
The Trump administration has said these import taxes will encourage US consumers to buy more American-made goods, increase tax revenue, and attract major investments into the country.
Trade war escalates
China retaliates with its own tax on US products
The US has levied taxes of up to 145% on Chinese imports; other countries now face a blanket US tariff of 10% till July. Together with existing tariffs, levies on some Chinese goods could go up to 245%.
In retaliation, China slapped a 125% tax on US products and vowed to "fight to the end."
This trade war between the two has rocked global financial markets.