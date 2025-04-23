Pahalgam attack: Over 50 tourists from Goa stuck in J&K
What's the story
Over 50 tourists from Goa have been left stranded in Srinagar after a terror attack at Pahalgam.
The strike, which took place on Tuesday, killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.
The attackers fired indiscriminately at visitors who were relishing meals, pony rides, and picnics at Baisaran Meadows in Pahalgam, a famous tourist spot known for its serene beauty.
Safe relocation
Tourists relocated to hotels in Srinagar
After the attack, all visitors were shifted from Pahalgam and elsewhere to hotels in Srinagar, confirmed a Goa government official.
The official also said that over 50 Goans were currently in Jammu and Kashmir, and "all are safe."
Attempts are being made to ensure their return.
Goa tour operators are also working out plans for the safe return of all tourists from J&K.
On-site presence
Tourists were at the location of the attack
Ahraz Mulla, co-founder of the Goa Adventure Club in Panaji, said some tourists were to visit Baisaran Meadows after lunch, where the attack happened.
"A group of Goans was in Pahalgam market when the incident happened," Mulla said.
Another group was at Sonamarg when the attack happened. All were later taken back to a hotel in Srinagar for their safety.
Travel disruptions
Tourists stranded due to landslide and full flights
Mulla's company had booked 34 people on a trip to Pahalgam and 12 on a trip to Jammu.
"Those in Jammu are stranded due to a landslide. They also cannot fly out from there as flights are running at full capacity," he explained.
Meanwhile, a group that reached Pahalgam on April 17 was supposed to return on April 24, but they are now being pushed for immediate return.
Ongoing efforts
Another group of tourists still stranded
Daxal Naik, owner of Travel Bug Tours and Travels near Panaji, confirmed that 26 tourists, whose trip was organized by his company, are still stranded in Kashmir.
"All of them have reached hotels in Srinagar. We are trying to bring them back as soon as possible," Naik said.
The group had departed from Goa on April 21 and was supposed to return on April 26 but couldn't due to the unavailability of flights.