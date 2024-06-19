In brief Simplifying... In brief In preparation for PM Modi's International Yoga Day event in Srinagar, the city has been declared a 'temporary red zone' with heightened security measures.

Srinagar declared 'temporary red zone' ahead of PM Modi's visit

By Chanshimla Varah 02:30 pm Jun 19, 202402:30 pm

What's the story In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar for the International Yoga Day, the city has been declared a "temporary red zone" by local police, as reported by news agency ANI. According to the Drone Rules of 2021, a red zone denotes an area where permission to use drones and quadcopters is required. This visit is PM Modi's first to Jammu and Kashmir since starting his third term in office.

PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day event in Srinagar

The International Yoga Day event, led by PM Modi, is scheduled at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre. The theme for this year's event is 'Yoga for Self and Society,' as announced by AYUSH minister Prataprao Jadhav. This theme emphasizes yoga's role in individual and societal development. The event on June 21 is expected to attract between 3,000-4,000 attendees at the venue.

Special arrangements and security measures for Yoga Day event

The Srinagar administration, under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has made special arrangements for the event. A multi-layer security blanket will be implemented across Srinagar from Thursday evening. In the lead-up to Friday's main event, Modi has been sharing different yoga asanas on his X account to raise awareness about yoga and its benefits. The International Day of Yoga has set four Guinness Book of World Records over the past decade, with approximately 23.4 crore people worldwide participating in 2023's event.