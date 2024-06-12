Next Article

Swearing-in ceremonies of new CMs today

Oath-taking ceremonies in Andhra, Odisha today; PM Modi to attend

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:42 am Jun 12, 202410:42 am

What's the story After the grand swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet on Sunday, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are preparing to inaugurate their new chief ministers. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the Andhra Pradesh CM, while tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi will take charge as Odisha CM on Wednesday. Both the ceremonies will be attended by PM Modi and other top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Inauguration details

Naidu to be CM for fourth term

Naidu's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 11:27am near Medha IT Park, Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada. This marks his fourth term as the CM of Andhra Pradesh. In the recent state assembly elections, Naidu led his party to a significant victory, securing 135 out of 175 Assembly seats with the TDP's allies Janasena and BJP winning 21 and 8 seats respectively.

Odisha ceremony

Swearing-in ceremony in Odisha to begin at 5:00pm

The swearing-in ceremony in Odisha will take place at 5:00pm. Majhi, a four-time MLA and a significant tribal leader, was chosen as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party on Tuesday. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will serve as his deputies.

PM's schedule

PM Modi to attend both swearing-in ceremonies

After attending Naidu's swearing-in, PM Modi is set to depart for Bhubaneswar at 12:45pm, arrive at 2:30pm, and head to Raj Bhavan from the airport. The BJP has also invited former Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik to the ceremony in Odisha. Patnaik's 24-year tenure as Chief Minister ended after the BJP's strong performance in the assembly elections.

Guest list

Who else is on the guest list

The ceremonies in both states are expected to be attended by a host of dignitaries including Union Ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. In addition to political figures, top South movie stars such as Megastar Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Mohan Babu are likely to grace the occasion in Andhra Pradesh. Security arrangements have been strengthened in both the states.