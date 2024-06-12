Next Article

Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM

Naidu takes oath as Andhra CM for 4th term

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:19 pm Jun 12, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with several other leaders, attended the oath-taking ceremony. Naidu took his oath at approximately 11:27 AM near Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Cabinet formation

Naidu's Cabinet: Janasena chief and 22 others sworn in

Alongside Naidu, Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and 22 others also took their oaths. Reports suggest that Kalyan has been offered the position of deputy chief minister. The cabinet of the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly can consist of up to 26 ministers, including the CM. On Tuesday, Naidu was elected as leader by the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in separate meetings.

Development plans

'Sought cooperation from Centre for Andhra's development'

In his address to legislators, Naidu reiterated his commitment to developing Amaravati as the state's sole capital. "With all your cooperation, I am swearing in tomorrow (as the CM) and I would like to thank you all for that," he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the swearing-in ceremony," Naidu said, adding he had sought cooperation from the Union government for Andhra Pradesh's development and it was "assured."

History

Naidu's political journey

After losing the 2019 polls, Naidu served as the opposition leader until 2024. Following a landslide victory in the 2024 elections, he is returning as the chief minister after ousting the YSR Congress Party. This marks Naidu's fourth term; his first two terms were at the helm of united Andhra Pradesh from 1995 to 2004 and his third term came post-bifurcation of the state from 2014 to 2019.

Information

NDA's landslide victory in Andhra polls

The NDA, led by Naidu's TDP, won a landslide victory in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The alliance secured 164 of the 175 assembly seats and 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.