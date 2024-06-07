Next Article

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to present his claim to form a new coalition government on Friday, following a meeting with the newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which failed to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha elections, has been negotiating with its alliance partners since the results were announced. The party managed to win 240 seats, falling short of the 272 needed to form an independent government.

To form a government, the BJP now needs the support of four key allies: Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. These regional parties, which collectively won 40 seats, are, in turn, leveraging their influence to secure ministerial positions, per reports. The TDP has expressed interest in five cabinet posts, including the parliamentary speaker, while the JDU is eyeing portfolios in railways and rural development.

BJP unwilling to share key ministries with allies

The BJP, however, is reportedly reluctant to share four key ministries that fall under the Cabinet Committee on Security: defense, finance, home affairs, and external affairs. The party also intends to retain portfolios crucial to its infrastructure and welfare agenda, NDTV reported. PM Modi will chair the NDA meeting, where he will be formally elected as the leader. Following this, he is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu to stake his claim for forming a new government.

PM Modi oath-taking ceremony on for Sunday

PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony is planned for Sunday evening. The BJP and its allies chose the 73-year-old as their leader during a crucial meeting in Delhi the day after the Lok Sabha election results on June 4. Various leaders from around the world have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesing, among others. Sanitation workers, transgenders, and laborers who worked on the Central Vista Project have also been invited.