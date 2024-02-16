On Thursday, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were seen shaking hands in the assembly

Bihar: Lalu Prasad says 'doors always open' for Nitish Kumar

By Riya Baibhawi 06:08 pm Feb 16, 202406:08 pm

What's the story Days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched Bihar's Mahagathbandhan alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that "doors are always open" for his former ally. This came after Prasad was seen shaking hands with Kumar inside the Bihar Assembly on Thursday. Following the friendly gesture, he was asked about the possibility of reconciliation with his ally-turned-rival. In reply, he said, "Let him come back. Then we will see (jab aaenge tab dekha jaaega)."

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Last month, Kumar quit the grand alliance and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. It was the fourth time in 11 years that Kumar switched sides. Notably, he has oscillated multiple times between alliances with the BJP and the RJD since 2013. To be sure, Kumar's exit from Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc—which was created to present a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections—has dealt a blow to the opposition.

Twitter Post

Watch: Yadav's statement here

Opposition reacts

JD(U) leader rejects possibility of reconciliation

Reacting to Prasad's comments, Janata Dal (United) of JD(U)'s spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar denied the possibility of a reconciliation. He said, "Our leader Nitish Kumar has clearly said whenever RJD has shared power with us, it has engaged in corruption." "There is no question of going back," he added.

On Thursday

Kumar, Yadav exchange greeting in Vidhan Sabha

On Thursday, the two leaders were spotted warmly greeting each other at the Vidhan Sabha. Yadav was in the House to support RJD candidates Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav, who filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections. Ever since his kidney transplant two years ago Yadav generally remains out of public view. To recall, Kumar's defection from the alliance has led to Prasad's son and apparent heir Tejashwi Yadav losing the deputy CM's post twice.

Bihar politics

Kumar passes floor test, RJD stages walkout

Earlier this week, Kumar sailed through the much-anticipated floor test as his government won a vote of confidence in the legislative assembly. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government—comprising Kumar's JDU and the BJP—secured 130 votes in the 243-member assembly. The triumph came as Kumar's former Mahgathbandhan ally, the RJD leaders staged a walkout.