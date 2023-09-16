Amit Shah terms RJD-JDU coalition 'oil-water alliance,' slams INDIA bloc

Politics

Amit Shah terms RJD-JDU coalition 'oil-water alliance,' slams INDIA bloc

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 16, 2023 | 07:00 pm 2 min read

Amit Shah termed RJD-JDU coalition in Bihar 'oil-water alliance'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed on Saturday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2024 elections. He said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's alliance was like "oil and water" and couldn't remain together for long. Shah also took a dig at the opposition alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

'Selfish alliance' will take Bihar to 'jungle raj': Shah

Addressing the BJP's public meeting in Jhanjharpur, Shah said, "In Bihar, there is a government of Lalu and Nitish. Every day there is firing, looting, kidnapping, murder of journalists and Dalits in the state." "I want to tell the people of Bihar that the selfish alliance will once again take Bihar to jungle raj. Do the people of Jhanjharpur want jungle raj?" he said. Shah's visit is part of the BJP's pre-poll campaign ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shah alleges UPA's name changed to INDIA to cover corruption

Furthermore, Shah attacked the opposition INDIA bloc, claiming that the name of the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was changed to INDIA since a Rs. 1,200 crore scam occurred during the UPA rule. "Changing the name from UPA to INDIA will not make any difference because Lalu Yadav is the same person who pushed Bihar backward," he said. Shah also gave data on the development work being done in Bihar by the central government in different sectors.

Watch: Shah addressing meeting in Bihar

Shah says Bihar's law and order situation deteriorating

Shah also expressed concern over the worsening law and order situation in Bihar, attributing it to the "opportunistic alliance." He accused the Nitish government of engaging in appeasement politics for vote bank purposes. Shah alleged that gunda raj has returned to Bihar, with sand mafias becoming active and liquor mafias causing numerous deaths in the state. He also alleged that the opposition alliance disrespects Ramcharitmanas and associates Sanatan Dharma with diseases.

Poll Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) be able to gain voters against JD(U) and RJD alliance in Bihar?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline