Bihar: Scooter rider fined Rs. 1,000 for not wearing seatbelt

May 03, 2023

The traffic violation reportedly took place in Bihar's Samastipur in 2020 (Representational image)

In an unusual incident, a scooter rider in Bihar received a bizarre traffic challan of Rs. 1,000 for not wearing a seatbelt, reported PTI. The rider, Krishna Kumar Jha, said he was recently traveling to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, by train when he received a message regarding the fine. The details said the traffic violation took place in Bihar's Samastipur in October 2020.

Fine was already deposited: Jha

Regardless, what took Jha by surprise was that the fine had already been deposited. Meanwhile, Balbir Das, an official of the Bihar Traffic Police, told PTI that the challan may have been generated due to some kind of an error. In February, a similar incident occurred in Odisha when a two-wheeler driver, Abhisekh Kar, was fined Rs. 1,000 for not wearing a seatbelt.