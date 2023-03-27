India

Hathras rape: SC dismisses plea against job for victim's kin

Hathras rape: SC dismisses plea against job for victim's kin

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 27, 2023, 05:05 pm 3 min read

Supreme Court has dismissed appeal against job to Hathras rape victim's kin

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's plea against Allahabad High Court's direction to provide a job to the next of kin of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was raped and killed in Hathras in September 2020. The top court stated that it was not inclined to intervene in such matters and asked the state government not to oppose such directions.

Why does this story matter?

The Hathras case triggered a massive outrage across India in 2020, with many protesting and demanding justice.

The case took a significant turn after the victim's family alleged that authorities took the woman's body from the hospital without their permission.

As per their claims, authorities did not let them perform her last rites and reportedly cremated her in the middle of the night.

What does Supreme Court say?

While dismissing the UP government's appeal, the three-judge panel led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, "These are facilities provided to the family. We should not interfere." It also affirmed the directive on rehabilitating the family outside Hathras through a brief order. The court said it was not inclined to interfere "in the special facts and circumstances of the case."

SC bench was firm, and didn't entertain state's appeal: Reports

According to reports, the SC bench refused to hear the state's appeal. Additional Attorney General Garima Prashad, representing the UP government, stated that the court should address the legal question of whether or not the woman's older married brother will be a dependant. She added that while the state government is ready to move the family, "they want Noida or Ghaziabad or Delhi."

Know about the directions by Allahabad High Court

In July 2022, the Allahabad High Court directed state authorities to provide a job to the victim's family member as promised. The court further ordered that they be transferred outside of Hathras but within Uttar Pradesh. The judgment was based on a suo moto PIL filed after the woman's last rites were reportedly performed in haste and without the approval of her family.

What is Hathras rape-murder case?

A Dalit woman from Hathras died about two weeks after being gang-raped and seriously injured by four upper-class men in September 2020, while receiving treatment in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. However, the Hathras district administration cremated the deceased in the middle of the night in her village, causing uproar and accusations of a cover-up against CM Yogi Adityanath's government.

CBI's charged accused with murder, gangrape

In October 2020, the Allahabad HC took cognizance of the matter, stating that the crime had "shocked" its conscience. The matter was referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) 10 days later, and the four persons were charged. The investigating agency later charged all four accused with murder and gang rape. However, only one of them was convicted.